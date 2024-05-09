Bendigo hits prime time as Masterchef Australia episode to air

Good morning and welcome to our blog for May 10, 2024.
After a long dry spell, the heavens opened yesterday with 7.4mm of rain falling in Bendigo.
Rain is forecast again for most of today as Bendigo heads for a top of just 15 degrees.
There was shock and disappointment as news broke that this year's Bendigo Winter Night Shelter had been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.
And an investigation into the The P Drivers Project in Bendigo could actually have increased the risk of them crashing or copping fines.
To read more from our previous blogs, click here.
With that, here is the blog - it may take a second to load:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.