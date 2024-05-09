Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Opinion/Blogs
Live

Bendigo hits prime time as Masterchef Australia episode to air

Updated May 10 2024 - 9:35am, first published 7:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Masterchef judges and hosts at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture supplied
Masterchef judges and hosts at the Bendigo Art Gallery. Picture supplied

Good morning and welcome to our blog for May 10, 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.