Recent attacks could lead to bans on kitchen knives fears one reader

NSW Premier Chris Minns has come out and spoken seriously about the spate of knife attacks and promised new measures to halt the escalation of these crimes.
Now cast your mind back to Port Arthur and the reaction from the Government. The public were decreed to be incapable of responsible ownership of a firearm and gun ownership laws made it very difficult to possess a gun.
That'll prevent a mass killing happening again ... umm?
We face having to chew pieces off our loaf of bread as restrictions become more absurd in an attempt to stop a few people who have picked up some very strange ideas, probably on line and we might just have a clue who put them there.
If it get's so bad that we have to live on a diet that can be eaten with a spoon, there is the next and even more terrifying weapon. The motor vehicle.
One can imagine being interviewed before being allowed to buy one. "And what exactly do you want this van for, sir?"
Guns were never the problem. Knives are not the problem. My old Holden is not the problem. People are the problem. Those who want to harm us and those who allow them to.
Having recently spent a week in Bendigo Hospital, I must congratulate the nursing staff of Ward 5B on being the most professional I have encountered in many decades as a patient in hospitals.
These nurses, aged from early twenties to mid-fifties at a guess, displayed 100 per cent constant courtesy, care, knowledge of their profession, a willingness to "go the extra mile" for those in their care, and a friendliness and good nature second to none.
Their universal willingness to assist was outstanding, combined with excellent patient - nurse communication skills.
The nurses of Ward 5B are a credit to Bendigo Hospital, but most of all, a credit to themselves.
Thank you 5B nurses - you made my stay infinitely more tolerable than it would have been without your dedicated care.
We'd like to thank Victorians in Bendigo who have booked in to do a Cervical Screening Test following Cancer Council Victoria's regional cervical cancer awareness campaign, run late last year.
A recent Cancer Council survey of 800 regional Victorians showed that more than two thirds of eligible Victorians who saw the campaign said they were now motivated to do a Cervical Screening Test when they were next due, while almost one third who were due said they had booked in to do a Cervical Screening Test.
A Cervical Screening Test looks for the human papillomavirus (HPV), which causes almost all cases of cervical cancer. Women and people with a cervix aged 25-74 need to do a Cervical
Screening Test every five years, even if they don't have any symptoms.
However, data shows that women and people with a cervix who live in regional areas of Australia participate in the National Cervical Screening Program at a lower rate than those who live in major cities.
In Bendigo, 67.7 per cent of eligible women and people with a cervix are participating in the National Cervical Screening Program, compared to 69 per cent of all eligible Victorians.
At a state level, data from the Victorian Cancer Registry reported that between 2020-2022 Victorian women and people with a cervix living in regional areas were 22 per cent more likely to be diagnosed with cervical cancer compared to those living in metro areas.
Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers and can be successfully treated if found early through regular cervical screening.
We're thrilled to see such a positive response to the campaign with more regional Victorians motivated to screen, but there is still more work to be done.
While we have seen significant increases in knowledge and intent to screen, there are still key knowledge gaps with only 16.3 per cent of respondents who saw the campaign correctly identifying that you should start screening at 25 years old.
Of all respondents to the survey almost 40 per cent had not previously heard of the option to self-collect your test with a small swab.
We are continuing our work to increase knowledge of cervical screening and ensure everyone eligible is aware of the option to self-collect through our new In Your Hands cervical screening campaign currently running statewide until late May.
A Cervical Screening Test every five years could save your life.
If you're due for your test, book in today at your local doctor's clinic, Community Health Centre or Aboriginal Health Service. Preventing cervical cancer is in your hands.
To learn more about cervical screening and the In Your Hands campaign, visit cancervic.org.au/cervical.
