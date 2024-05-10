Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Letters

Recent attacks could lead to bans on kitchen knives fears one reader

May 11 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
One reader is worried purchasing cooking and kitchen knives may one day require a permit. Fil picture
One reader is worried purchasing cooking and kitchen knives may one day require a permit. Fil picture

NSW Premier Chris Minns has come out and spoken seriously about the spate of knife attacks and promised new measures to halt the escalation of these crimes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.