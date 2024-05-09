Winter night shelter volunteers dry up

Winter can be a cold, cruel time. Especially if you're sleeping rough or homeless.
The Bendigo Winter Night Shelter gave the chance for safe haven for those who were struggling to find a place to stay. But this year it can't run due a volunteer shortage.
It's not an isolated case.
Long-term service groups have been struggling to find a next generation with the time - or the interest - to get involved.
The Eaglehawk and Bendigo Y Services clubs closed down the year. The former after 66 years and the later had notched up 70 years before its final hurrah.
Walk around the charity shops in the Bendigo CBD (and there are quite a few) and you'll often see signs in the window that help is needed.
I know a few people who have volunteering on their to-do list. But that's a way down the track. Once children have left home, or the care of elderly parents has lessened or they have retired.
If you find yourself with the time to help now, think about doing so.
