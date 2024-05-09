Electronics shop worker scammed $200K through fake accounts, stolen devices

An Echuca electronics shop worker who scammed Telstra to the tune of $216,040 had a massive addiction to gaming, he told police when he was caught.
The 33-year-old and his family had also been going through "a bad time" financially and found a "stupid" but "easy way to try and get ourselves out of it," he said.
Timothy Gordon Davey, of Kyabram, pleaded guilty in the County Court sitting in Bendigo on May 9 to three rolled up charges carrying a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment each.
Two charges of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one charge of theft related to three different types of Telstra service fraud carried out over two years between March 2020 and January 2022, the court heard.
The court heard Davey used his Telstra identification number and that of the shop's owner and a co-worker to create fake accounts and steal 30 devices or hardware items valued at $43,905, which he registered to the accounts.
At times the products were taken directly from stock at Switched On Electronics while at other times Davey ordered them and took possession when they arrived at the shop, the court heard.
He then advertised and sold most of the devices, using social media platforms such as Facebook Marketplace and either driving to an agreed location to exchange them for cash or posting them in the mail after receiving Paypal payments.
Davey also used his Telstra system access to generate credits for fraudulent device trade-ins, creating a total of 28 trade-ins valued at $39,625 - a third of which was credited to accounts registered to his wife and mother, with other amounts going to fake accounts.
He was also charged over the use of 29 different service numbers to make Google "in-app purchases".
Using the Telstra system he had access to, Davey swapped two devices registered to his wife and mother between the service numbers, "prolonging the life of the accounts" at a cost to Telstra of $132,510.
Davey's offending came to light in January 2022 when his co-worker told owner Michael Deola that Davey had applied credit to the co-worker's personal Telstra account without his knowledge. After Mr Deola informed Telstra, an investigation was launched.
When interviewed by police in September 2022 Davey gave "a very frank account of what he had done".
According to defence barrister Nicholas Rolfe, his client told police that having a personalised password meant everything was traceable back to him and he was always going to get caught.
But Mr Rolfe agreed Davey had gone to some trouble to disguise what he was doing and acknowledged the gravity of the offending.
The court heard that Davey, who appeared in court wearing a black T-shirt and black trousers, had had "a disrupted childhood" and "less than spectacular high school career".
Before getting the job at Switched On Electronics in 2014 he had worked in hardware shops and then at Aldi.
A psychological report tendered to the court diagnosed him with a major depressive disorder and expressed the view that prison would impact his mental health.
The court heard he had a three-year-old son and were he to be jailed, it would make life difficult for his family.
Mr Rolfe noted the amounts of money Davey had been charged with were retail figures and not the actual losses to the company.
Mr Rolfe hoped the offending fell below a threshold of automatic jail time for his client, he told Judge Blair, arguing that if he must be imprisoned, a lesser time in custody could be combined with a community-based corrections order.
However, prosecutor David Cordy told the court that while "Telstra's not much of a victim" and many people "wouldn't have too much sympathy" for it, Davey had "systematically and repeatedly [stolen] money of significant amounts, and there should be a significant punishment."
"This was sophisticated and sustained and deliberate offending," he said.
"The way I look at it he must have a period in prison for some significant time to satisfy general and specific deterrence, denunciation, community expectations and community confidence in our courts."
Judge Blair ordered an assessment be carried out on Davey for his suitability for a Community Corrections order.
He is due to return to court on May 27.
