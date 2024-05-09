Bulldogs embrace LVFNL top-two battle against steady Superoos

NEW Pyramid Hill coach Chelsea Emmerson believes she will learn plenty more about her side's strength, when the Bulldogs meet Mitiamo in a top-two clash on Saturday.
While the Bulldogs have started the LVFNL A-grade season confidently and in red-hot form at 4-0, the first year coach is adamant there is further improvement to come.
That contention will look even more shrewd should the Bulldogs emerge with a win, or at the least sufficiently test the perennially strong Superoos, who are also undefeated at 3-0.
"I'm really hoping our girls get confidence out of this game to see where we are at," Emmerson said.
"This will definitely be the game that determines how the rest of the season will go in terms of whether we are top two or top three or otherwise.
"I want the girls to have the confidence to match it with Miti and hopefully come away with a win.
"I feel we are a stronger team than last year and last year our girls were able to stick with them a fair bit.
"I feel we have replaced what we were missing last year, so we'll see what difference that makes."
Emmerson said there were many promising signs in a tough 14-goal win over Bridgewater last week, led by strong performances from goal shooter Jess Holdstock and defender Abbey Dingwall, both dual premiership players with the Bulldogs and both enjoying fine seasons.
"It was a lot tougher game than the score suggested - quite contested netball," she said.
"Bridgewater played really well, with quick ball movement down the court. They will certainly take it to teams this seasons.
"They matched us in the goal ring for height, so they put a bit of pressure on our goalies.
"It was good to separate ourselves from them and push the margin out to where it was."
The Bulldogs' four wins this season have come over definite improvers Bears Lagoon-Serpentine by 15 goals in round one, Calivil United (39), Marong (20) and Bridgewater (14).
Even before the contest has started, Emmerson praised the Superoos' strength and enviable ability to preserve a consistent line-up from year-to-year.
"They are ahead of the competition to start with by just retaining so many players each year," she said.
Determined to go one better this season after finishing as runners-up in 2022 and '23, Mitiamo has ruthlessly accounted for Marong by 38 goals, Maiden Gully YCW (23) and Calivil United (66) to be the only other undefeated team in the competition alongside Pyramid Hill after four rounds.
