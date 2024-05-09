Streetscape in the 'home stretch' - 17 months later than scheduled

Loddon Shire Council has taken over the troubled-plagued $1.58 million Pyramid Hill Streetscape plan, 17 months after the project was originally scheduled to be completed.
The $1.58 million project involves improving pedestrian networks and safety, linking key public spaces and providing additional landscaping and shade with the aim of revitalising the Pyramid Hill township and enhance the community's overall look and feel.
As of last week, council has taken over the responsibility of completing the remaining works after reaching a mutual agreement for the contractor to exit the project site.
Shire director of operations Steve Phillips said was now expected to be finished in August 2024 - and within budget.
"We think we can. It had a healthy budget (to start with) and we are three-quarters of the way through it," Mr Phillips said.
Loddon Shire appointed a contractor in May 2022 to deliver the project, with works starting in July.
The project's original completion date from the awarded tender was December 2022.
However, work was put on hold as floods swept through central and northern Victoria in October and difficulty in securing sub-contractors.
The rain eased off and on site works restarted in January 2023 with a new completion date of September 2023.
But since then, design issues kept creeping up.
Mr Phillips said work on footpaths had encountered lots of drainage issues.
"While excavating we found internal drainage pipes from buildings were incorrectly connected to stormwater drains so works needed to be done there which caused delays," he said.
"The heights of all footpaths hinge around drainage works and they can't do that until something else gets done - there was so much unexpected to do."
Mr Phillips said the project was "in the home stretch" with the major outstanding components being a barbecue, two shelters and a rock wall.
"Taking over the completion of the works will allow the council to maintain control over the project's timeline and budget, ensuring that any disruptions are minimised and that the project aligns closely with the community's vision for the area," the council said in a recent media statement.
"The council appreciates the community's patience and understanding during this transition."
