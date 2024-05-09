Music soars and feet run as we head into Mother's Day | What's On

The sublime Lark Ascending, a peek behind the facade of the former Bendigo Post Office, and a Mother's Day fundraiser will get you out and moving this week in and around Bendigo. To submit a notice or for more information about our What's On, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470
May 9
Ralph Vaughan Williams' stunning Lark Ascending is at the heart of a series of works being performed by the Australian Chamber Orchestra Collective in Bendigo on May 9 . The program also includes Henry Purcell's Fantasia Upon One Note and Max Richter's cinematic On the Nature of Daylight. Chosen for their beauty and spirit, the six works being played aim to set your heart aflight. Where: The Capital, 50 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550, Australia. When: May 9. Price: From $49. Book: gotix@bendigo.vic.gov.au
The former Bendigo Post Office opened in 1887 and at the time was the largest building of its type outside of Melbourne. Discover the stories of a golden past and the heritage architecture that is a lasting testament to Bendigo's gold weath. There will be organised tours or you can pop in for a wander. Where: 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo. When: Saturday, May 11. Tours: 10am, 11.30am, 1.30pm and 3pm. Price: FREE but bookings essential, via nationaltrust.org.au.
The Bendigo Chamber Choir and orchestra will present a diverse program of music in the beautiful surroundings of the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Bendigo. On the program is Nelson Mass by FJ Haydn, Angus Dei by Samuel Barber, and Jazz Missa Brevis by William Todd. The director is Michael Bottomley with soloaists, Louise Clarke, Emily Baur-Jones, Tim Reynolds,- Peter Hunt and John Tungyep. The orchestra will be led by Jeanette Stoll Where. Sacred Heart Cathedral, MacKenzie St, Bendigo. When: May 11. Price: $30. Book: https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1213180?
Can you run or walk to raise funds for breast and ovarian cancer? Then put on your running shoes and head out for the Mother's Day classic. There is an 8am start for an 8km walk and a 9am start for a 4km run/walk. To find out more go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1083149726315841.
When: Sunday May 12. Where: Mason Field, Strathdale Park. When: From 8am
Turn unwanted goods into cash at the Wedderburn Engine and Machinery Swap Meet. Apart from machinery check out the barbeque, pies, pasties, pancakes, soup, tea, coffee, slices and more to feast on. Cash only entry $2. Where: Racecourse Road, Engine Park, Racecourse Rd, Wedderburn VIC 3518, Australia When: 7am - 1pm, Saturday, May 18
ILLUMIN8 celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life. It commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa. It is a family friendly event with light installations, cultural performances, food stalls and family entertainment. $15. Where:The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, 75JQ+5G, 25 Sandhurst Town Rd, Myers Flat VIC 3556 When: 6pm - 8pm, Saturday, May 18
Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby will host Round 2 of Victoria's Statewide Stampede roller derby tournament on Saturday, May 18. The tournament will take place in the Regional Events Complex at Bendigo Showgrounds and will see eight teams from across the state come together to battle it out on the track in four games. In addition, there will also be a lower contact, developmental game for newer players. Bendigo's competitive team, the Chiko Rollers, will take on Team Regional Victoria (TRV) at 1.00pm. It's the second game of the season, but both teams are searching for their first win. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, North Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 9am - 12pm, Saturday, May 18
Continuing a tradition that began at the Caravan Club's original location in Oakleigh in 2011 for Bob's 70th, Leicashow and Caravan are upping the ante to bring their beloved Bob Dylan Birthday Bash to Bendigo. It's a tradition that has seen some of the biggest and brightest in Australian music - including Vika & Linda, Joe Camilleri, Tex Perkins and Tim Rogers - perform songs that are enmeshed in the very fabric of their musical lives and to wish Bob a good one. Tickets from $80. Where: Ulumbarra Theatre, 10 Gaol Rd, Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 7.30pm - 9.30pm, Friday, May 24
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.