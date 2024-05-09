Bendigo Advertiser
Music soars and feet run as we head into Mother's Day | What's On

May 9 2024 - 3:15pm
Will you be out this year to help raise funds as part of the Mother's Day classic.
The sublime Lark Ascending, a peek behind the facade of the former Bendigo Post Office, and a Mother's Day fundraiser will get you out and moving this week in and around Bendigo. To submit a notice or for more information about our What's On, please contact email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au, phone: 5434 4470

