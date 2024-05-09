Music soars and feet run as we head into Mother's Day | What's On

Bendigo's own Dragon City Roller Derby will host Round 2 of Victoria's Statewide Stampede roller derby tournament on Saturday, May 18. The tournament will take place in the Regional Events Complex at Bendigo Showgrounds and will see eight teams from across the state come together to battle it out on the track in four games. In addition, there will also be a lower contact, developmental game for newer players. Bendigo's competitive team, the Chiko Rollers, will take on Team Regional Victoria (TRV) at 1.00pm. It's the second game of the season, but both teams are searching for their first win. Where: Bendigo Showgrounds, North Bendigo VIC 3550 When: 9am - 12pm, Saturday, May 18