'Deeply disappointing': Bendigo Winter Night Shelter won't run this year

The board of the Bendigo Winter Night Shelter has announced its 2024 season has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers.
Board chair Andrew Plant said despite the group's best efforts, they were unable to secure enough helpers for all shifts, making it impossible to operate safely and effectively.
"We understand the importance of BWNS to our community, and understand that you - along with ourselves - will be deeply disappointed that we cannot provide support to those experiencing homelessness this winter," Mr Plant said.
He said the board's focus would turn towards 2025, and "ensuring future sustainability".
It would explore an alternative process of volunteer recruitment and creating a campaign drive.
"We will also be looking at all strategic points of the current BWNS plan with a greater focus on transparency website and social media platforms for 2025," Mr Plant said.
Director of MADCOW, a Bendigo-based homelessness social enterprise service, Matt Parkison said the loss of the shelter was a "real blow".
Mr Parkinson said while the BWNS was not for everyone, those who were ready to use it would struggle in the cold months ahead.
He said when the shelter ran in the past, it allowed MADCOW to link homeless people with services which could help get them off the street.
"When you walk out of your office at the end of the day, you go to your car to head home ... (homeless people) are wondering where they are going to sleep and that is really difficult," he said.
"The winter night shelter is a really important part of the ebb and flow of the year for those who are on the street.
"(Homelessness) is hard at any time, but the middle of winter is really tough."
Mr Parkinson said it would take time to "process" the shelter not going ahead for 2024.
The Bendigo Winter Night Shelter provided beds, toilets, showers, laundry services and meals for up to 10 people at a time during the winter months at Koolamurt Park Scout Camp.
In 2023, former board chair Terry Westaway told the Bendigo Advertiser more than 200 volunteers were needed to run the shelter, with people required 24/7.
In 2022, the shelter ran with 130 volunteers, which was "extremely difficult", Mr Westaway said.
It was run by Bendigo homelessness service MADCOW, a social enterprise of the Bendigo Baptist Community Care.
Mr Plant said anyone interest in supporting the board could email the group at admin@bwns.org.au.
"Thank you for volunteering and supporting BWNS both this year and in previous years, we look forward to working together with you in 2025," he said.
