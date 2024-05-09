Oh, Hey! Pilates 'left stunned' as they take out national gong

A Bendigo business has bagged a national award which left the owners "completely stunned".
Oh, Hey! Pilates took out the top title of Best Group Reformer Studio in Australia at the Pilates Industry Awards at a ceremony held in Sydney.
Owner of the studio, Stacey Smith, said winning the award was unexpected, with the nomination alone coming as a surprise.
"Winning a national award has been an incredible experience," she said.
"Becoming a finalist was already a fantastic achievement, but actually winning the award left me completely stunned.
"I'm not even too sure what I said in my speech."
Ms Smith said she wanted to thank all those who continued to support the business.
She said without the community backing Oh, Hey! Pilates, it wouldn't be as successful a company as it had.
"I truly believe that our award win is a testament to the amazing support from our community and the hard work of my team members," she said.
"Without their dedication and support, Oh Hey! Pilates wouldn't be what it is today."
The business, launched nearly three years ago, has gone from strength to strength, with more growth plans in the works.
"I had been teaching at various Pilates studios throughout Melbourne, before my husband and I decided to move back to Bendigo to open our very own studio," she said.
"Our vision was to create a high-vibe, energetic Pilates studio that was inclusive, fun, suitable for all fitness levels and community focused.
"We've been steadily growing since, by adding more classes, extending our hours, bringing in new instructors, and creating specialised classes like our postnatal program and beginners' course."
Ms Smith said one of the business's future goals was to create one-on-one classes as well as boosting her own credentials towards clinical pilates.
