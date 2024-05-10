Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Include everybody': new disability service boss backs a world for all

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 10 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden City Support Services CEO Natasha Williams with clients Sarah and David, part of the CreateA dance group. Picture by Darren Howe
Golden City Support Services CEO Natasha Williams with clients Sarah and David, part of the CreateA dance group. Picture by Darren Howe

Natasha Williams says she wants Golden City Support Services to be at the forefront of Bendigo's disability service organisations.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.