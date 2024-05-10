'Include everybody': new disability service boss backs a world for all

Natasha Williams says she wants Golden City Support Services to be at the forefront of Bendigo's disability service organisations.
The new chief executive has taken over from Ian McLean, who led the organisation for 27 years before retiring earlier this year.
Originally from Geelong, Ms Williams has 30 years of experience in disability service.
She said she was drawn to Golden City Support Services partly due to the work Mr McLean had put in.
"In the early 2000s he was instrumental in advocating for person-centered practice and person-centered active support, for evidence-based practice to be brought to Bendigo," she said.
"He did a lot of work with state disability services and Golden City was one of the first organisations to get involved and on board of the evidence-based practice.
"That's a really big legacy of Ian's".
Ms Williams said she would aim to respond to the recommendations made in the Disability Royal Commission, which included giving people living with disabilities more independence.
"Ultimately people with a disability have the same opportunities to participation and inclusion as everybody else," Ms Williams said.
"I'd like to see further support and genuine policy around support of decision making; the whole notion around 'nothing about me without me'.
"People with a disability can make their own decisions."
Golden City Support Services runs arts company CreateA, which involves performance art, visual art and a choir.
