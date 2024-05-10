'He's constantly in our minds': club to host music festival for Dallas

A year on from the tragic death of 17-year-old Castlemaine footballer Dallas Keogh-Frankling, the community has banded together to honour the teenager and keep his memory alive.
The Magpies home ground Camp Reserve will transform into a music venue on May 25 in honour of Dallas.
On May 27, 2023, Dallas collapsed at the end of an under-18 football match at at Kyneton.
He was rushed to hospital but died from a ruptured spleen.
His death rocked the Castlemaine community and the wider football community. Dallas's funeral was one of the biggest ever seen in Castlemaine.
Live at the Camp is a music festival planned by the Castlemaine Football Netball Club to bring the community together close to the anniversary of Dallas's passing to help with the healing process following his death.
Club secretary Georgia Banks said the committee wanted to do something for Dallas but noticed there was a bye on the weekend which would have been closest to the May 27 anniversary.
Ms Banks said this posed a bit of an "issue" for the club given how their initial plans involved "getting out on the netball court and football field" as Dallas loved to do.
However, after some discussion it was decided a music festival was the best way to honour Dallas and allow the wider circle of the community to come together and remember.
"Given Dallas's young age we just thought it was best to try and put something on that could be really positive, bring people together in a really fun way and also invite the wider community and his wider group of friends in," she said.
"What we were trying to do from the beginning was create something really amazing ... (co-organisers) helped us pull together a really great line-up of local artists.
"We thought lets just keep it local, keep it about Dallas and keep it really about honouring his as best we can."
Ms Banks said the Camp Reserve was a great place for a music festival and although they had to "hit the ground running", everything that needed to be covered was done so in quick fashion.
She said a year on from his death the community was still healing.
"I think it has been really challenging," Ms Banks said.
"It was so unexpected and tragic and it happened on a day when everyone was there.
"There is a lot of trauma and a lot of grief for a lot of people.
Ms Banks said in the weeks and months following Dallas's death, the club hosted grief and trauma sessions and created a culture of "having each other's backs".
She said Dallas was "constantly in our minds" and the club wanted Live at the Camp to rock the house.
