Tough week on Bendigo region roads

It's been a tough week on our roads.
Conor Murphy, the motorcycle rider who died in the crash outside the Kangaroo Flat APCO, has been lauded in our rolling coverage of the accident.
And Natte Yallock Primary School principal Soraya Hepburn has been remembered after being killed in a crash just south of Avoca.
A man is fighting for his life in hospital after being thrown from the bonnet of a moving car, with the driver of the car bailed on charges over the Long Gully "hit and run".
The toll for road users in the Bendigo area continues grow.
Our thoughts go out to those affected.
In sport, Luke West reports that Star Gisborne defender Jack Reaper will have the honour of captaining Bendigo in its return to inter-league football later this year.
And Kate Wilson's gold at the national little athletics championships was part of a winning weekend for young Bendigo track and field stars.
