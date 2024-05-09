Young Bears determined to build on early LVFNL season improvement

IT'S BEEN a long time since Bears Lagoon-Serpentine has found itself ensconced in the LVFNL netball top-five for a few weeks on end.
And while the Bears are by no means getting ahead of themselves with plenty still to play out in the 2024 season, coach Danielle O'Toole is determined to make every moment count.
Fresh from a spirited four-goal win against Marong, the Bears will be looking to consolidate their spot in the top-five at Bridgewater this Saturday.
It's a big game for both sides, who enter round 5 at 2-2, in fourth and fifth position on the ladder.
The Bears will be aiming to score back-to-back victories for the the first time since rounds six and seven of the 2019 season.
It follows a tough effort against Marong, in which they showed plenty of spirit and determination, according to O'Toole.
"To be honest, it was a really good game all day. They are a very good side, but I knew that coming in," she said.
"They beat Newbridge and we just lost to Newbridge (by three goals), so I was expecting a close one.
"But I was pleased that we really withstood the pressure, after cracking a little bit under pressure the previous week (against the Maroons).
"Maybe that was a bit of our inexperience shining through in that one, but we were up by four goals most of the game against Marong.
"To be able to hold on all game was the most pleasing thing. That and being able to learn from the previous week.
"We worked on it all week, doing things under pressure, and understanding why we need to make better decisions in those high-pressure games.
"Against Marong, we were just able to slow things down, win our centres and score off them."
O'Toole, who made the move from Marong to Bears Lagoon-Serpentine during the off-season to take on the coaching role, branded the early season vibe at her new club as 'brilliant'.
"Everyone is just excited to be competitive again. Going into games knowing we can win them is awesome," the uncompromising midcourter said.
"It's pleasing to know we can go into games thinking we can win them and can be confident in our abilities, but there's still a lot of work to be done.
"There's definitely been a (mindset) shift."
While the win-loss record reads 2-2, O'Toole has been thrilled with her side's performance in all four games, including a 15-goal loss to Pyramid Hill in round one and two-goal loss to Newbridge in round three.
"I was super-happy against Newbridge," she said.
"We hadn't won an A-grade game since 2019 before this season, so you can't expect it all just to happen at once.
"Even getting close to them was a big effort. I have them (finishing) somewhere up around third, so to be around the mark was awesome.
"We still have a lot of work to do, but there's always another chance to play these teams next time and learn from our mistakes."
There is no doubt in the scheme of things, this Saturday's clash is a big one for the Bears, particularly if they can emerge with a win to keep the momentum rolling.
O'Toole has no doubt her players will embrace the challenge.
"It's another one of those games I think will be close and that we will need to hold our nerve in and just chip away," she said.
"They have a really good side, having picked up Carly Van Den Heuvel from Kangaroo Flat.
They are solid all-round; good defenders, really good shooters and good midcourters as well.
"It's going to be another grind game, similar to last week and the previous week. It will come down to who can mentally stay in the game for longer than the other team.
"The aim is always going to be finals. If we can slip in there at the end of the season I'll be stoked.
"The competition is a lot closer this year, which is awesome for a young side for us."
Undoubtedly one of the Bears' best against the Panthers, O'Toole singled out teenage goal shooter Ava Francis for praise.
Last year's LVFNL 17-and-under league best and fairest has been a model of consistency and calm since stepping into the A-grade line-up.
"She has been awesome. Ever since tryouts she has grown so much as a person," she said.
"To only be 17 and to put up the volume she is putting up and at the percentage she is putting up, it's incredible.
"She's taking everything in her stride. She so deserves to be in A-grade and is certainly one of our shining lights."
In other round five games, Mitiamo and Pyramid Hill clash in a battle of the top two teams on the ladder; Maiden Gully YCW and Inglewood lock horns at Marist College; and Calivil United plays Marong.
Newbridge has the bye.
