Beauty sleep: The impact of rest on anti-ageing and overall health

Modern medicine and technology mean there's so much we can do to combat the signs of ageing, from hyaluronic acid treatments and rejuran, to IV vitamin infusions and cosmetic surgery.



These are all powerful practices, not only for combating the visible signs of ageing, but for your overall skin health.



The most powerful anti-ageing methods are preventative: things you can do to slow down the ageing process, rather than methods to treat the signs once they develop.



Preventative methods include keeping your skin hydrated through water consumption and moisturising, protecting your skin from the sun, and getting quality sleep.

How does a lack of sleep impact our physical appearance?

A lack of quality rest can have a myriad of effects on our bodies, including reducing our energy levels, concentration, mood, metabolism and immunity.



On top of all of this, it also impacts our physical appearance, and can make us look older than we really are in a few ways.

1. Fine lines

There are proteins in our bodies, particularly collagen, that are responsible for maintaining perky and smooth skin.



We naturally produce less collagen as we age, and this can happen at an even faster rate if we don't get enough sleep.



This is because when we get into rapid eye movement (REM) sleep (the fourth or four stages of sleep), our bodies can repair and produce cells that boost collagen production.



Poor sleep means less REM sleep, therefore resulting in less time for collagen production.



So, yes, poor sleep really can age our skin, as it can pave the way for increased wrinkles, crow's feet and other fine lines.

2. Dark under eyes

Some research suggests that a lack of sleep can decrease the oxygen around the eye area, creating dark circles.



Dark under eyes are widely accepted as a sign of sleep deprivation, fatigue and the ageing process.



While dark circles can be genetic or arise for other reasons, sleep is a factor, and it's one we have control over.



So, if you're looking for ways to reduce the physical signs of ageing, it's a good place to start.

3. Hair strength

As we know, reduced sleep can negatively affect our mood and result in increased stress levels.



When we are stressed, our bodies produce cortisol (also known as the stress hormone).



Maintaining adequate cortisol levels is crucial to our health, but a significant increase in the hormone can have adverse effects on our bodies, including weakened hair, and even hair loss.



Thinning hair is a significant physical sign of ageing, so naturally, hair loss for any reason can make us look older than we actually are.



There are obviously stress factors that we can't control, but lack of sleep is one we can tackle head on, and in doing so, we are looking after our hair.



Tips for quality sleep:

You could invest in all the highest-rated and most expensive serums, lotions and potions for your skin, but without consistent and quality sleep, all of that can only go so far.



The idea of beauty sleep might sound like cliché advice, but you've heard it on repeat for good reason.



Whether you're lying awake for hours counting sheep to no avail, or you wake up what feels like 50 times a night, there are things you can do to improve the quality of your sleep.



1. Avoid blue light before bed

We've all heard it before: no screens before bed. The truth is it really is one of the best things you can do to ensure quality sleep.



Our phones and computers are sources of blue light, which tricks our brains into thinking it is daytime, therefore making it much harder to switch off and fall asleep.



When our brains are fooled by blue light, our bodies stop the release of melatonin (also known as the sleep hormone) and can't unwind in the same way they naturally would prepare for sleep.



In contrast, red light does not affect our sleep.



Instead of scrolling on your phone or bingeing your favourite show before bed, try unwinding with the light of a red lamp, maybe reading or writing in a journal to help your brain relax for the night.

2. Cool down (literally)

If you've ever struggled to sleep on a hot summer night, you're not alone; heat does not promote sleep.



A cooler temperature can help you both to fall asleep and stay asleep, ensuring you feel far more well-rested in the morning.



A cooler environment makes for a cooler body, which increases that all-important melatonin production.



Try cracking a window if it's cooler outside, or forgoing the doona cover on those warmer nights, you could even invest in a cooling mattress topper or pillow - you might find that it makes all the difference.

3. Routine, routine, routine

Our brains start preparing for sleep long before we do, usually a few hours before bedtime.



Having a consistent bedtime means your brain knows when to start winding down. Additionally, having a consistent bedtime routine will aid in this process.



Don't just go to sleep at the same time, disconnect from your devices, avoid harsh lights and get in bed at the same time as often as possible.



When it comes to the mornings, set your alarm and get up at around the same time each day, too. All of this will naturally train your brain to a consistent and strong sleep schedule.

Summary

While ageing is a natural process, sleep is one (relatively) easy, free and evidently important thing we can do to reduce premature ageing and contribute to our overall wellbeing.



As humans, we have to sleep every night anyway, so we really should give ourselves the best possible chance of a successful night's sleep.



There aren't many worse feelings than waking up after eight or nine hours in bed and still feeling like you need a few more hours under the covers, so do everything you can to help yourself get that quality rest.



You might even find you look a little younger for it.