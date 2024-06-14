CVNA heading into Association Championships on a high and with dual hopes

A TRAILBLAZING first season for the Central Victorian Netball Association (CVNA) will hit another high this Sunday, when two of its teams compete at the prestigious Association Championships in Melbourne.
The CVNA - the product of a trial merger between the Bendigo Strathdale and Golden City netball associations - will be represented in the 13-and-under and 15-and-under divisions of the tournament.
The two teams booked their passage to Melbourne by winning their respective Northern Association Championships tournaments in Mildura on May 26.
Coached by Sandhurst's four-time premiership coach Tamara Gilchrist, the 13-and-unders capped an unbeaten run in Mildura by demolishing Wimmera in the grand final 25-3.
The 15-and-unders, co-coached by Kim Schepers and Aimie Brown, qualified for the semi-finals in third place with a 5-3 record, but dug deep to defeat Central Murray 12-10 in the semis, before claiming the title with a 16-11 victory over top-ranked Wimmera.
Those wins have filled the CVNA with hope and anticipation of a bold showing in Melbourne.
CVNA squad co-ordinator Bron McQueen said having two teams qualify for the championships was a 'huge achievement for the association in its first year'.
"At this stage the trial merger has gone smoothly, but it's just real exciting for the kids," she said.
"It was a big effort to get through to Melbourne.
"It's exciting for everyone involved with the CVNA and we're now hoping the girls have a successful day on Sunday."
The 13-and-unders have been drawn in pool A, alongside Ballarat, Bayside and District, Gippsland, St Albans-Caroline Springs and Shepparton.
Pool B comprises Hampden, Lilydale Yarra, Murray, Parkville, West Gippsland and Wimmera.
The CVNA team includes a couple of members of last year's Bendigo Strathdale team, which contested the championships.
No stranger to pressure, six members of the team - Ellie Macumber, Sienna Raco, Elle Gilchrist, Mila Childs, Mia Cox and Molly Beasley - are fresh from title success with the Bendigo Braves under-14 team at last weekend's National Junior Classic in Melbourne.
The 15-and-unders will play 11 matches before a potential semi-finals berth, starting with Altona at 8.54am on Sunday.
They will also go head-to-head with Albury, Balllarat, Gippsland, Hampden, Melbourne East, Wodonga, Parkville, Waverley, West Gippsland and Wimmera.
McQueen said it was difficult separating the chances of the CVNA's two teams.
"It's tough enough just getting to Melbourne. The 13-and-under team is a pretty handy team, but so are the 15-and-unders," she said.
"We're pretty excited and just happy to be there.
"It will be nice to see just what the girls can do over the weekend."
In another boost for the association, several of its 15-and-under players were talent identified by Netball Victoria in Mildura, to be considered for an invitation to trial for Victoria's state 17-and-under program.
Further players are expected to be identified during Sunday's tournament.
CVNA 13-and-under team: Alana Borchard, Ella Tyrrell, Sienna Raco, Mia Cox, Ellie Macumber, Molly Beasley, Marlie Skinner, Evie Gretgrix, Elle Gilchrist, Mila Childs, Macey White, Ava Hope.
CVNA 15-and-under team: Lilly Tuema Lexi Brennan, Sophie McDermott , Eva Grant, Grace Mulqueen, Charlise McQueen, Maggie Lamb, Eden Pollard, Sarah Crowley, Ady Neilson, Charley Williams, Bella Lalor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.