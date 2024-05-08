Alicia Little's partner killed her in 2017. Her family still awaits change

How to get crackling right on roast pork, that's why Alicia had called her mum Lee Little.
They spoke on the phone regularly, encasing their relationship in the copper wires between Benalla and Kyneton.
The recipe tips and standard mother daughter conversation were soundtracked by frequent abuse creeping through Alicia's receiver.
"He walked in the door from work and said to Alicia, 'who are you f---ing talking to'," Ms Little said.
"Then I heard the phone get thrown and I heard him grab Alicia and put her to the ground [on] the floor, and I could hear the scuffle."
Ms Little said she listened through the phone "numerous times" over years as Alicia's partner, Charles McKenzie Ross Evans, abused her.
"When he was not getting his own way, he would yell out, 'bring your brothers, bring your uncles. I'll go through the lot of them ... I'm a f---king Evans'," Ms Little said.
"And on the day Alicia died, he actually said that when he was walking in the door".
Alicia Little, a mother of four, was killed in December 2017 after Evans ran her down with his ute at their home in Kyneton.
Evans was sentenced in 2019 to four years in prison after pleading guilty to dangerous driving causing death, but was released after two years and six months behind bars.
Ms Little said Evans had recently been spotted at a local football match in central New South Wales.
"Pretending nothing happened," she said.
Not a day went by that Ms Little did not speak about her daughter, she said. Recent nationwide rallies against gendered violence had been "very raw for [her] family".
"The other night my husband was watching news and ... my grandson ...said 'pop you need to turn that off'," she said.
"One woman had been runover and it brought back all the trauma."
Alicia's family had petitioned for reform in the justice system and a national register for domestic violence abusers since her death.
Her brother Bronson Little and his partner Lauren Osborne said a register might have meant a harsher sentence for Evans, who allegedly had a history of abuse in New South Wales through a former partner.
"Because Alicia was murdered in Victoria ... going through the Victorian system ... they told us that we couldn't use any of that," Ms Osborne said.
Alicia's brother said a national register would have meant police could access Evans' interstate history and use them to contextualise his sister's case.
"This isn't a one off incident," Mr Little said.
Over 50,000 people have signed the petition to start a national domestic violence abusers register, set up by the family.
In the 12 months after her daughter was killed Ms Little went to every town within 100 kilometres of her home and collected another 20,000.
The register would have also made up for a flaw in police process Ms Little said had worked to protect Evans.
The night Alicia called her mum for the pork crackling recipe Ms Little said it was Evans who dialed triple zero.
"Once a person rings triple zero, they automatically become the victim," she said.
Police would have asked Evans a domestic violence questionnaire which had recorded him as the victim and Ms Little the perpetrator.
Alicia would carry this perpetrator label over future triple zero calls up until her death, Ms Little said.
"Because of the questionnaire ... she was the perpetrator and they didn't believe her."
In 2022 a coroner's inquest found Alicia had been was wrongfully accused of perpetrating family violence against Evans.
Ms Little was charged with intentionally causing injury, recklessly causing injury and unlawful assault, and a family violence intervention order was taken out against her to protect Evans.
During the inquest, State Coroner John Cain found Ms Little lost faith in the system and did not report any further instances of family violence to police.
Mr Cain found Ms Little was subjected to repeated physical, verbal and emotional abuse by Evans in the years before her death.
Ms Little said she didn't think real change would come for domestic violence victims soon.
"I don't think it'll ever be in my lifetime. I don't think it'll ever be in Alicia's kids' lifetime."
But what her family faced every day made their petition for change worthwhile, she said.
"One of Alicia's children, after she died ... he went missing two nights before Christmas," Ms Little said.
She called for two nights until he finally picked up on Christmas day.
"I said, 'where are you mate'," Ms Little said. The young boy was at the cemetery.
"I've been sleeping with mum."
To sign the Change.Org petition Justice for Alicia Little click here.
For help contact:
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.