Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Alicia Little's partner killed her in 2017. Her family still awaits change

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 9 2024 - 7:16am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kyneton woman Alicia Little (left) with brother Bronson Little. Alicia was killed by her partner in 2017. Picture supplied
Kyneton woman Alicia Little (left) with brother Bronson Little. Alicia was killed by her partner in 2017. Picture supplied

How to get crackling right on roast pork, that's why Alicia had called her mum Lee Little.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.