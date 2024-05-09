Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Resort style living on a spacious block in Huntly

By House of the Week
May 9 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Resort style living on a spacious block in Huntly
Resort style living on a spacious block in Huntly

5 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 12 Cameron Court, Huntly
  • $1,100,000 - $1,150,000
  • LAND: 1 acre (approximately)
  • AGENCY: Professionals Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Danny Clarke 0417 006 056
  • INSPECT: By appointment

If lots of space, lots of rooms, and great facilities for entertaining are high on your priority list, then this resort-style property is definitely worth a look.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.