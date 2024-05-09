Resort style living on a spacious block in Huntly

If lots of space, lots of rooms, and great facilities for entertaining are high on your priority list, then this resort-style property is definitely worth a look.
The folks who have had a tour so far are either families looking for big yard and grounds for kids to play, or grandparents who want their grandkids to visit often and enjoy everything on the property for the same reasons.
Selling agent and agency director Danny Clarke pointed out that there's so much room on the property that you could add a tennis court or another big shed if you wanted to (subject to council approval).
It's in a quiet court location of the northern Bendigo suburb of Huntly, not too far from anything.
It is also surrounded by established properties with similarly large blocks and similarly large houses, so "you have the comfort of having neighbours without them being too close," Danny said.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
The grounds include a partly-shaded, solar-heated in-ground pool of about 12x4 metres, surrounded by paving and fencing.
There are two covered outdoor entertaining areas. One is a 7.2x6.4m pavilion near the pool with ceiling fans, a wall of windows on the pool side, a sealed floor, a kitchen bench, power, a sink, and facilities for a barbecue. The other is a verandah off the freestanding shed, and that one has a built-in bar.
That shed also has tall double carport attached to the front, while the house has a double garage with internal access.
There are established gardens and paths, plus a spot for benches around a fire pit.
The house itself is huge as well, with five bedrooms and multiple living spaces.
The frontmost room is a separate formal lounge or dining room, and behind this is an open plan kitchen, meals and family space, which leads into a big rumpus room.
The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an exquisite ensuite with a frameless walk-in shower, a claw foot soaking tub and a double vanity, plus a separate toilet.
The other bedrooms each have a built-in robe and the family bathroom has a freestanding shower, a bath tub and a vanity, plus a separate toilet and another vanity. Additionally, the large laundry also functions as a mudroom.
Other features of the home include energy efficiency priorities like an extensive solar system, reverse-cycle heating and cooling, and a networked security system.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.