Exceptional luxury design with great space for entertaining

This outstanding four bedroom home plus study was built in 2020.
Selling agent Paul Dalton says it is perfectly presented and built to the highest quality standards.
Luxurious throughout, the layout begins with an entry hallway and direct access from the double garage. Also at the front is the main bedroom with a huge walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double vanity, a large shower and a separated toilet.
Behind the garage is a home office with a long built-in desk, and behind the main bedroom is a separate carpeted lounge room.
Beyond this is a large open plan kitchen, dining and family room. This kitchen has gas cooktops, an electric oven, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a range-hood, stone benchtops with the sink on an island bench, and a walk-in pantry.
Immediately behind the internal living space is a huge covered outdoor entertainment area, and behind that is a fenced and heated in-ground pool.
Also on the grounds are low-maintenance gardens, some lawn space, rain water tanks, and a separate 6x6m shed (with a sealed driveway all the way up to it) that could fit two more cars or serve as a workshop.
Back inside the home, the other three bedrooms each have a built-in robe and are positioned around the family bathroom which has a freestanding shower, a vanity and a bathtub, while the toilet and another vanity are separate.
