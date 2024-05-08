Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

Meet the women driving to get other Bendigo women home safely every day

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
May 9 2024 - 4:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Shebah drivers Mif Wright, Sue Amos and Angela Whalen. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bendigo Shebah drivers Mif Wright, Sue Amos and Angela Whalen. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

It is the look her passengers give her when they get in her car that reassures Sue Amos she has made the right career move.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.