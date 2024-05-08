Meet the women driving to get other Bendigo women home safely every day

It is the look her passengers give her when they get in her car that reassures Sue Amos she has made the right career move.
"They are so relieved," Ms Amos said.
"They can sit in the front seat ... they don't cower in the back seat on the left hand side."
Ms Amos is one of five Shebah drivers in Bendigo, a women and children's only rideshare service with female only drivers.
Another Bendigo driver, Mif Wright, said the power of the service came from the drivers understanding why it was necessary.
"Women have a natural defence instinct," Ms Wright said.
"And it is just an innate thing that we feel from an early age about protecting ourselves."
Shebah arrived in Bendigo in September 2017 ahead of Silicon Valley giant Uber.
The service would offer rides for women and girls, primary school-aged children and boys up to the age of 12 unchaperoned.
The driver-passenger relationship was also a little different, Ms Amos said.
"You know, sometimes you have to put your mum hat on," she said.
"The late night ones you take out going out at 10pm, you say - 'look after yourself, please be careful'."
Bendigo driver Angela Whalen, who had held her taxi license for over 30 years, said she remembered female drivers being in high demand at previous driving jobs.
"People would ring up and say, 'can I have a female driver' ...but we couldn't discriminate against male drivers," she said.
"And I always hated that we couldn't send a female driver for someone who was feeling vulnerable. So I got out."
The discrimination concern was something the three women said they made peace with quickly when they started driving for Shebah.
"90 per cent of taxi drivers are men," Ms Whalen said.
"So if men want a male driver ... they can get a taxi."
Previously, Shebah founder Georgina McEncroe said the service had an exemption from equal opportunity laws because there were similar services available for men and "no man will be less safe because Shebah exists".
