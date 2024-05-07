What's the worst road near you? Tell us

There was a lot about roads in the state budget handed down yesterday.
It got us thinking in the office about what are the worst roads in the Bendigo region.
We've written a lot in the past few years about the deteriorating state of rural roads.
Already under pressure due to a lack of repairs, several major floods have left them in, at times, a terrible state.
Potholes that can cause significant damage to cars are not uncommon.
It's also not uncommon to see speed reduction signs near bad patches rather than new bitumen on the ground.
In light of the budget - and some key intersections in Bendigo not getting a green-light for funding - we wanted to ask you a question.
What's the worst road near you?
Send us a picture of it, where it is and how long it's been like that and we'll pull the statistics together to track them.
Send them to us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via a direct message on our Facebook account.
We'll let you know what we find.
In the meantime, drive carefully out there.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.