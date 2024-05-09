The best in regional living near Strathfieldsaye

Laceby Park is the regional dream.
Just over five minutes from the many amenities of Strathfieldsaye, it's a home full of charm and style on approximately 23 acres of land.
First impressions are created with a sweeping, tree-lined driveway leading to the main house via a lush garden with rose bushes.
The homestead is brick and it has a full-width front veranda.
Immediately behind the entry is an open plan area with the living space, dining space and a modern country kitchen which has a sizeable walk-in pantry.
The layout also includes another a lounge area, a family bathroom, a powder room, a large laundry, a mud room, and secure access to the double garage.
Click here to read this week's view.com.au emag.
The main bedroom has a walk-through robe, and an ensuite with a double vanity and a separated toilet. Bedroom two has a walk-in robe and bedrooms three and four each have a built-in robe.
The best bit is right behind the home, with a private rear garden, a spacious outdoor entertaining area. a fully-fenced and heated in-ground magnesium pool, a spa, and a freestanding powder room.
There is also a sizeable water tank, a separate shed with a section for a workshop and an insulated room currently being used as a home gym and sauna, plus two separately fenced paddocks, one of which has a dam.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.