Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Have Your Say

Reckon you know the worst road in Bendigo? We want to hear from you

May 7 2024 - 2:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reckon you know the worst road in Bendigo? Let us know. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Reckon you know the worst road in Bendigo? Let us know. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Much-needed Bendigo intersection upgrades have missed out in the Victorian government's 2024 budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.