Reckon you know the worst road in Bendigo? We want to hear from you

Much-needed Bendigo intersection upgrades have missed out in the Victorian government's 2024 budget.
City of Greater Bendigo had flagged upgrades for Epsom's Howard Street and at Maiden Gully's Calder Highway on their budget wishlist.
Neither were delivered when treasurer Tim Pallas handed down his budget on Tuesday, April 7.
Premier Jacinta Allan said the government would spend the next financial year with a focus on road maintenance.
"We've put $964 million into road maintenance," she said. It was part of a longer term $6.6 billion road spend.
The state of Bendigo's roads have been in the spotlight for some time.
Earlier this year, a Kangaroo Flat resident was so fed up with the potholes that had appeared on Allingham Street in Kangaroo Flat that she took matters into her own hands.
"People just want to sit back ... I thought no, I can't do that," she told the Bendigo Advertiser.
"I thought, I've got two cans of paint at home ... I'm going to come out here and warn people because it's dangerous."
So now - we want to hear from you. Reckon you know the worst road in Bendigo? Let us know in the comments below
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.