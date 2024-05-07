Government appoints monitor to oversee Buloke Shire Council operations

A municipal monitor will oversee the Buloke Shire Council until the end of 2024 to improve the way it runs the shire.
The state government has appointed Peter Harriott to "support good governance processes and practices at the council" from May 9 until December 31, 2024 .
He will provide a report to the Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne at the end of his term.
Ms Horne said the monitor would support the council and ensure stability before and after the October 2024 elections.
In March 2024, mayor Alan Gently expressed his "extreme" disappointment about electoral changes to local government areas, which reduced the number of serving councillors from seven to six, and left each ward with only two elected officials.
"Through his extensive knowledge of local government, Mr Harriott will support Buloke Shire Council to improve its governance and better meet the needs of the community it serves," Ms Horne said.
Mr Harriott has extensive experience and knowledge in local government, having worked in the sector for more than 30 years, including serving as chief executive at Greater Shepparton City Council from 2016 to early 2024.
More recently, Mr Harriott has provided specialist governance advice to Strathbogie Shire Council.
The council, which oversees Wycheproof, Charlton, Donald, Birchip and Sea Lake, is no stranger to municipal monitors.
In 2012 Merv Whelan, former chief executive officer of Heytesbury Shire, worked part-time with Buloke's senior administrators to try to resolve the ailing shire's financial woes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.