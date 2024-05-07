Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Government appoints monitor to oversee Buloke Shire Council operations

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 7 2024 - 11:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A municipal monitor will oversee the Buloke Shire Council until the end of 2024. Picture by Alex Gretgrix.
A municipal monitor will oversee the Buloke Shire Council until the end of 2024. Picture by Alex Gretgrix.

A municipal monitor will oversee the Buloke Shire Council until the end of 2024 to improve the way it runs the shire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.