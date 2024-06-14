Bulldogs, Roos primed for another epic encounter in long-running rivalry

FOR what has seemed an eternity, BFNL netball powerhouses Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat have always managed to produce an epic battle or two each season.
And as they prepare to clash at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday, rival coaches Tarryn Rymer and Jayden Cowling are expecting plenty more of the same this weekend.
The Bulldogs and Roos enter round nine in first and second place on the A-grade ladder, with undefeated Gisborne (6-0) enjoying a four-point break over both Kangaroo Flat (5-1) and Sandhurst (5-1).
Top spot will be guaranteed for whichever team wins, while the loser is expected to drop to third should Sandhurst, as expected, account for Castlemaine.
The Bulldogs-Roos clash will be their first since last year's qualifying final, won by Gisborne by six goals.
Hopeful of hitting the halfway point of the home and away season with an unblemished record, Gisborne's Rymer said her side was excited by the challenge against the high-scoring Roos.
"It's always a tough game against Flat; we always have a fierce battle until the end," she said.
"I'm certainly expecting nothing less than that again on Saturday.
"They have been playing some really good netball, so it's going to be up to our girls to bring their A-grade game to get over the line.
"We seem to match up pretty well with them.
"We follow them in the draw - they play someone and then we play them the next round. Their scoring power hasn't gone unnoticed.
"Them being able to maintain their huge percentage has been a real eye-opener for us."
The Bulldogs, who overcame Castlemaine's tough challenge last week, will again be without co-captains Claudia Mawson (Melbourne Vixens reserves) and Kirby Elliott (concussion protocols).
Rymer said their absence would give the Bulldogs another great opportunity to showcase their depth.
It's the start of a crucial patch of Gisborne's season, with a clash against last year's grand final opponent and another powerhouse in Sandhurst to follow after next weekend's bye.
"Anything is possible on Saturday. It's a bit of a shame our games against the other teams in the top three fall when none of us really have our full team," Rymer said.
"But I'm sure they will still be great games."
As they prepare for battle against the reigning premiers, Cowling conceded winning at Gisborne had proved a tough task for the Roos in recent years.
"It's been a while since we played Gissy - we can't wait for the challenge," he said.
"They are an amazing side and the reigning champs for a reason.
"We're looking forward to giving it a real crack and heading down to Gisborne to hopefully get a win.
"It's been a long time since we won down there. I know I've never won a game as (A-grade) coach at Gisborne.
"We're looking forward to some solid games over the next few weeks. We've got Gissy and Sandhurst back-to-back, so the girls are pumped."
The Roos will enter the clash in red-hot form, on a five-game winning streak.
Their past three wins against Golden Square, Eaglehawk and Castlemaine have all been by 50-plus goals.
While they have been particularly prolific in attack, Cowling declared he was happy with all three areas of the court.
"We've had really good volume, but not only have we put up some really good scores, we have kept teams to some pretty low scores," he said.
"Our defensive end has really found form, especially Ingrid (Hopkins).
"And Steph (Greene) playing her first full season of A-grade has really stepped up and taken her game to a new level.
"So it's not only our attack that is producing good scorelines, it's the work of our defenders and midcourters that is paying off for us.
"Hopefully that holds us in good stead and hopefully we can produce a good scoreline against a tough side like Gisborne."
At the QEO, Sandhurst can move into the top two with a win over Castlemaine.
The Dragons continued their strong season form with a 43-goal win over fourth-placed Strathfieldsaye last week, while the Magpies, with goal shooter Gabe Richards on loan from Elmore, were ultra-competitive in a 14-goal loss to Gisborne.
The Magpies, who start the round in seventh spot, have not won since their round two win over South Bendigo on April 20.
At Harry Trott Oval, South Bendigo will be aiming to rebound from a defeat against Golden Square, hosting Eaglehawk.
The Hawks will be fresh from a bye and will be looking to maintain their hold on fifth spot at the halfway point of the home and away season.
South Bendigo could potentially jump as high as three spots on the ladder with a win.
Strathfieldsaye 25 lost to Sandhurst 68
Castlemaine 53 lost to Gisborne 67
Golden Square 38 defeated South Bendigo 36
Eaglehawk, Kangaroo Flat byes
