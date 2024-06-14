Bendigo Advertiser
Bulldogs, Roos primed for another epic encounter in long-running rivalry

By Kieran Iles
Updated June 14 2024 - 1:43pm, first published 1:41pm
Kangaroo Flat's Ingrid Hopkins and Gisborne's Emerson Lakey will be key players when the Roos and Bulldogs meet in a top-two battle at Gardiner Reserve on Saturday. Pictures by Darren Howe
FOR what has seemed an eternity, BFNL netball powerhouses Gisborne and Kangaroo Flat have always managed to produce an epic battle or two each season.

