Two men in hospital following hit and run in Long Gully

A man has been arrested following an alleged hit and run in Long Gully on Monday, May 6.
Police have alleged an argument between two men occurred on Derwent Drive, Long Gully, near Hercules Street, when a 51-year-old man was hit by a car at about 9.45pm.
The Long Gully man was flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Another man was allegedly assaulted when he came to assist, and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested a 30-year-old Long Gully man, who was assisting police with inquiries. No charges had been laid at time of writing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage/CCTV or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
