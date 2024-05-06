Charges and a crash: a big day in news

Monday's can normally be a bit quiet for news. People come back from the weekend and settle into the routine of the week. It takes them a while to let us know about stories.
But not this week.
In the space of a few hours our reporters were covering charges against a former Bendigo Senior Secondary College teacher, a raid by Viper Taskforce leading to gun and drug possession charges and updating information on the crash outside the APCO in Kangaroo Flat on Sunday night.
Journalism isn't a 9-5 job (as my reporters and photographers will attest). The crash happened just before 5pm on Sunday night and Jenny Denton and Darren Howe went to the scene, while Tom O'Callaghan helped to co-ordinate the rolling coverage. They were still filing more than three hours later.
A similar set of team mechanisms swung into action when news of the BSSC story came in via an email - facts were checked and people were called.
It's what makes a local news provider so important. We are telling the breaking news, as it happens, to those living in Bendigo and beyond. It's never been more important.
What's on your wishlist this state budget? More to help stop domestic violence? Better roads? Money to help feed those crunched by economic hard times.
Jenny Denton and Darren Howe went out on the streets of Bendigo yesterday to ask you your view. Check out what she found.
