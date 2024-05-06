Managing our money badly or future-proofing the state: budget views

"We're Pommies. We left the UK 12 years ago and it's the best thing we ever did. We love it here in Bendigo, where we used to live, and Maryborough, where we live now. Our expectations of the state government at the moment are not terribly high. It's managing the budget badly. Dan overspent hugely, and the Victorian debt is massive. They're proposing a lot more taxes that will squeeze households. There needs to be more funding for health - we know hospital staff who are losing their jobs - and more support for business. The Commonwealth Games would've been of great benefit to regional Victoria and they left businesses hanging after cancelling them. They always says, 'We're building Victoria' but basically they're building for Melbourne. There needs to be more for regional Victoria. But they are redeveloping the Maryborough Hospital, which is great."