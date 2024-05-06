Bendigo Advertiser
Health

'Big relief': regional nurses excited as 'placement poverty' to be tackled

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 7 2024 - 7:00am, first published 4:00am
Nursing and midwifery students Lily Davidson and Arkie Donnelly are excited they will be paid for their clinical placements. Picture by Jonathon Magrath
Nursing and midwifery students Lily Davidson and Arkie Donnelly are excited they will be paid for their clinical placements. Picture by Jonathon Magrath

Bendigo nursing and midwifery students are celebrating the news they will be paid during compulsory work placements for the first time.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

