New BFNL record score kicked by Sandhurst

Among the top sporting stories from across the weekend was a record-setting day in the Bendigo Football Netball League as Sandhurst had a massive day out against a depleted Maryborough.
The Dragons won 54.23 (347) to 2.2 (14) at Princes Park, with their score and winning margin of 333 points both BFNL records.
The Addy's Nathan Spicer spoke with Maryborough co-coach Matt Johnston on Sunday, who said the playing group was remaining positive through what is an arduous period for the club.
Fortunately, the Magpies have a much-needed bye coming up next weekend, which will, hopefully, give the club a chance to reset and regroup before returning to the field on May 18 against South Bendigo.
Also across the BFNL in round four Golden Square's remarkable run of wins in a row against neighbours Kangaroo Flat extended to 46 on the trot, while in the Loddon Valley and Heathcote District leagues Marong and North Bendigo are now the only unbeaten teams after both won marquee games.
