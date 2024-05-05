Bendigo Advertiser
Two women taken to hospital after Sunday morning intersection crash

Updated May 5 2024 - 1:13pm, first published 12:57pm
Pictures by Darren Howe

Two women were taken to hospital, both in a stable condition, after a crash at the intersection of Sternberg Street and the McIvor Highway at around 11am on Sunday morning.

