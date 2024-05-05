Two women taken to hospital after Sunday morning intersection crash

Two women were taken to hospital, both in a stable condition, after a crash at the intersection of Sternberg Street and the McIvor Highway at around 11am on Sunday morning.
Police said the driver of a silver Volkswagon Polo, from Kennington, had been turning right into Kennedy Street from McIvor Highway and failed to give way to an oncoming vehicle.
The VW hit a mustard-coloured Kia hatchback, driven by a Broadford woman, which had been travelling north along Sternberg Street, spinning it up onto the kerb outside the Shell Coles Express.
Sternberg Street was closed for about an hour as the women, both aged in their seventies, were transferred to ambulances, the road was cleared and the cars were towed away.
One lane of the highway was also closed.
Leading Senior Constable Scott Andrews said police had been attending a lot of crashes caused by a failure to give way at intersections recently.
"People are not watching or they've become too used to the green arrows being present," he said.
"This is about the fourth accident around Bendigo in the last few days for the same offence."
The driver of the VW, who was at fault, would be issued with an infringement notice, he said.
The offence of for failing to give way carries a penalty of $272 and three demerit points.
