A Games FOI that has us digging deeper

I'm turning over the floor for this week's editor's letter to Bendigo Advertiser senior journalist Tom O'Callaghan, who takes us behind the scenes of a four-month quest for greater insight into the plans, and promises, for Bendigo around the Commonwealth Games.
This week we published the results of that Freedom of Information journey in the article "Too sensitive for you: hundreds of Showgrounds pages stay secret".
A member of the public wrote to me last August outlining all the stories I have written that bugged them.
It took them three pages and at one point they had to explain their handwriting was not up to its usual standards because of arthritis.
I was quite touched. Usually people who have a go at me hit me with a two word expletive online.
They would probably have spit their cereal across their breakfast table on Monday when we published a story about the Commonwealth Games - one of the many focuses of mine they took issue with.
"The Comm Games is irrelevant," they had said. "Nothing but Money Money Money, Greed Greed Greed, Self Self Self importance".
Well yes, it would have been if the 2026 Games had gone ahead in Bendigo. But Bendigo is the centre of the universe and why shouldn't the city get a bunch of public assets that would make our lives better?
I have been thinking about that letter because I got it at around the same time that the Advertiser began planning a freedom of information request about those very games that the letter writer did not care about.
The government had by that stage cancelled the Games and promised Bendigo venues would get all permanent upgrades they had been promised.
We did not want to take them at their word. There was too much at stake for Bendigo.
It took us four months from the moment we officially submitted a Freedom of Information request about the Bendigo Showgrounds to get the results back but we had been shaping it for months longer.
Freedom of information requests take time to sort out, and not just because government bureaucracies move slowly.
Some might say the results published on Monday were not encouraging. We got one document that was already in the public domain and 22 pages of heavily redacted material. We were denied access to another 655 pages.
That has not stopped us. We have decided to dig deeper.
The response from our readers has been very positive.
And to Marilyn, if you are reading this, I did get your letter and disagreed with a lot of it, but not everything.
I do agree, Marilyn, that the Commonwealth Games are an appendage to the days when Australians clung to ideas about empire.
I'm saying, however, those Games were an excuse to improve life in Bendigo. So let's go make sure we get what's ours even if the Games don't go ahead.
Have a great week and check out some of our great reads below.
Juanita Greville, Editor
