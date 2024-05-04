Bendigo Advertiser
A Games FOI that has us digging deeper

May 4 2024 - 8:47pm
Jacinta Allan at a March 2023 announcement of a procurement pipeline to help connect businesses to Commonwealth Games 2026 contract opportunities. Picture by Darren Howe
I'm turning over the floor for this week's editor's letter to Bendigo Advertiser senior journalist Tom O'Callaghan, who takes us behind the scenes of a four-month quest for greater insight into the plans, and promises, for Bendigo around the Commonwealth Games.

