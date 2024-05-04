Bendigo Advertiser
In with the old: thousands hunt for treasure at Bendigo Collectors Fair

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 4 2024 - 4:56pm, first published 4:45pm
Stallholder Ken Smith with his wares at the Bendigo Collectors Fair. Picture by Gabriel Rule
Wallets at the ready, thousands of keen eye collectors descended on the Bendigo Collectors Fair to pick through tables filled with everything from uranium glass to suits of armour.

