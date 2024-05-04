In with the old: thousands hunt for treasure at Bendigo Collectors Fair

Wallets at the ready, thousands of keen eye collectors descended on the Bendigo Collectors Fair to pick through tables filled with everything from uranium glass to suits of armour.
The keenest came early, stallholder Ken Smith says, a line already snaking out of the Bendigo Showgrounds before doors opened at 9am on Saturday, May 4.
"Collectors are the most fanatical people you could possibly imagine," Mr Smith said.
"[They] are coming in hoping that they are going to find that one little piece they need to add to their collection."
The day would bring around 2000 people to the showgrounds to see the over 120 stalls, organisers said.
Mr Smith's own stall was overflowing with treasures ranging Royal Doulton figurines to kerosene lamps to clocks.
He said while other stallholders might have a specific expertise, his was a little more "generic".
"I started dealing when I was 18 and I am now 71, so that is a long time," he said.
"I needed some furniture, so I started buying and collecting, and restoring it."
Since then he said he had seen trends in collectibles change. Mid-century furniture was now preferred over iron and brass and fine glassware had been taken over by Murano pieces.
The ultimate goal of the collector would never change though, Mr Smith said.
"Completing a collection," he said.
Julie Warnock had bought more pieces than she could remember after travelling from Benalla to the fair.
"A little bit of china ... some rustic farmhouse style piece," she said.
"I can not remember what else ... but I have already sent my husband away with one bag because it got too heavy."
Ms Warnock had just bought a pair of yellow saucers with poppies and roses painted in their centre.
"I love using old bits and pieces ... when I have people around for an afternoon tea I'll use these lovely old plates," she said.
The Bendigo Collectables Fair would continue on Sunday, May 5 from 9am - 2pm at Bendigo Showgrounds 74 Holmes Rd, North Bendigo VIC 3550.
