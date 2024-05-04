May the fourth be with you: force strong among fans at Star Wars marathon

Bendigo Star Wars fans are celebrating the biggest day of the year for the ever-evolving intergalactic franchise.
With a stormtrooper guarding the door, Bendigo Cinemas screened a special marathon of the original trilogy on the unofficial Star Wars day, May 4.
The stormtrooper, actually cosplayer Adam Bovalino, said the magic of the trilogy was the way it could eclipse age groups.
"You can be 70 years old or you can be four years old and you will have the same joy of seeing when the lightsabers fire up for the first time," Mr Bovalino said.
That was also true for father-daughter duo Stephen and Emily Lyne, Mr Lyne introducing his daughter to the franchise after first seeing the Episode IV - A New Hope in 1977.
"I have shown her all the movies since," Mr Lyne said.
"And we've been to all the [new] ones that have come out at midnight together ... every single one," Ms Lyne said.
The opportunity for his children to see the original trilogy on the big screen was what brought Mick out to the marathon.
He remembered seeing it at the drive-in when he was young and thought it was special.
"I know that fantasy world ... but as a kid ... you can lose yourself in the movie for a while."
Lynne Saunders, who posed for a selfie with stormtrooper Mr Bovalino, said she had already passed on the Star Wars bug to her children.
"I grew up with it and loved it ... and now my kids all love it too," Ms Saunders said.
Bendigo Cinemas would screen Star Wars episodes IV-VI: A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi on May 4 and the prequel trilogy, Episodes I-III The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith on May 5.
