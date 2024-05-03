May the 4th (and the weekend) be with you

What's on your agenda for the weekend? If you are a Star Wars fan you might be heading out for a mega weekend (May the 4 be with you) of trilogy watching in Bendigo.
Or perhaps heading along to a trivia night where all things Star Wars (and which characters are most loved and hated ... hint Jar Jar Binks gets a nod for the latter category).
If you're a diedhard fan you might be dressing up. Bagels at the ready.
Or you might, at some point, be inspired by an imperial light cruiser and create a house plan around one.
I remember heading to a drive-in one year to catch the original Star Wars - under the stars it was quite magical.
Some of the movies since have been hit and miss, but its universe has nevertheless spread far and wide and onto the small screen.
Yep, the spinoffs keep coming. Of the newer offerings, Rogue One is my favourite.
Fans of the franchise are vocal and loyal. And we love that. It's a community.
Just like Star Trek fans.
But that's another story to boldly go with another time.
Have a great weekend.
