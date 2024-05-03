Bendigo Advertisersport
Pat Cronin Foundation Round: Why it's a powerful message for BFNL to share

Luke West
Luke West
May 3 2024
All BFNL players will wear yellow armbands in support of the Pat Cronin Foundation Round on Saturday.
THE father of the late Pat Cronin is encouraging all players in the Bendigo Football Netball League to shake hands with each other pre-game on Saturday as a sign of respect for each other before going into battle.

Sports reporter

