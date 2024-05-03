Spring Gully, Eaglehawk to honour Bendigo soccer legend

One of the Bendigo Amateur Soccer League's finest contributors will be remembered at Saturday's Spring Gully United versus FC Eaglehawk games at Stanley Avenue.
The Reds and Hawks will play for the Trewhella Cup, which honours the legacy of Greg "Toots" Trewhella.
The Trewhella Cup will be awarded to the club who is most successful across Saturday's four senior games.
Trewhella had links to both clubs, but spent the majority of his time with Spring Gully.
In a stellar playing career, Trewhella won league titles and club best and fairest awards.
He also coached all age groups at the Reds and spent many years on the committee, including the role of club president. He was a worthy recipient of Spring Gully United's first life membership.
After a long battle with cancer, Trewhella passed away in September, 2006.
All 42 of Spring Gully's senior and junior teams competing this weekend will wear a yellow armband and raise money for the Cancer Council.
The Trewhella Cup contests kick-off at Spring Gully from 1pm with the youth division clash.
The men's reserves game follows at 3pm before the League One women start at 3.30pm and the League One men from 5.30pm.
Meanwhile, the other highlight in League One men's matches this weekend is at Tatura on Sunday where the home side tackles Shepparton United.
Tatura and Eaglehawk are the only teams with two wins from the first two rounds, while Shepparton United is tipped to be one of the big improvers in 2024.
Shepparton SC and Epsom will chase their first points of the season when they lock horns in Shepparton on Sunday.
After playing a 3-3 draw with Gully last week, Strathdale faces the tough task of playing Shepparton South away.
In League One women, the Spring Gully-Eaglehawk game is the match of the round.
Strathfieldsaye Colts United should be too good for Kyneton on Saturday evening, while on Sunday, Shepparton South will start favourite against La Trobe University and Tatura will need to be at its best in its home game with title contender Shepparton United.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.