Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Bendigo Pioneers boys and girls teams promote rookies

AB
By Adam Bourke
May 3 2024 - 2:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Pioneers' duo Dayten Uerata and Grace McMillan. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello, Darren Howe
Bendigo Pioneers' duo Dayten Uerata and Grace McMillan. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello, Darren Howe

The Bendigo Pioneers will blood five first-game players across the club's boys and girls programs in Ballarat on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.