Pies in the wars, super round of LVFNL

Adam Bourke from the Bendigo Addy sports crew here, what a sensational weekend of footy we have ahead of us in central Victoria.
The top four teams in the LVFNL do battle, two HDFNL flag contenders go head-to-head and one of the most talked about streaks in Bendigo footy could come to a grinding halt.
One of the HDFNL's proudest clubs celebrates a major milestone on Saturday.
To cap off the weekend, the Bendigo Pioneers' boys and girls programs look to extend their winning runs in the Coates Talent League when they tackle old foe Greater Western Victoria Rebels in Ballarat.
Our weekly newsletter is the perfect landing spot to catch up on some of the big footy news of the week, including Maryborough's battles in the BFNL, or to check out previews of this weekend's action.
Rohan Connolly's latest AFL column also features in the newsletter.
I hope your team has a successful weekend and, most importantly, you enjoy the footy.
