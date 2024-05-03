Will the streak end? Flat aiming to end 23-year drought against Square

There is no more infamous head-to-head streak between two teams in the BFNL.
It's been 45 games and 23 years between drinks for Kangaroo Flat against old rivals Golden Square.
But could their thirst be quenched this Saturday with an oasis potentially on the horizon, or is it simply another mirage?
In the BFNL community, there's a sense that this is as good a chance as the Roos have had to beat their neighbours for close to a decade - perhaps longer.
They come into the clash 2-1 following a highly impressive 27-point win over South Bendigo in round three.
On the Bulldogs front, they are still finding their feet under new coach Brad Eaton, but they showed promising signs in the final quarter against Castlemaine last week when they broke through for their maiden win of the campaign.
While the Roos go into the clash on a high, Roos senior coach Michael Ellings told the Bendigo Advertiser he expects his first visit to Wade Street to be a big challenge.
"It showed against South Bendigo that what we've been working on is beginning to bear fruit, so it's definitely given us a boost of confidence," Ellings said.
"But we're not getting ahead of ourselves and understand this week will be a very tough task.
"We've put a focus on how we defend because we're still having some lapses in that area of our game.
"So, if we can improve our defence, and our midfield win the contested ball, that should ensure a really close game of footy."
Quite a few of the Roos players were still in diapers or yet to be born when they last triumphed in round eight of 2001.
But it's this youth that has given the club a new lease of life early in 2024, with their fitness and willingness to take the game on beginning to establish an exciting brand of footy.
However, we've seen it before where Flat looks like it has turned a corner only to be quickly humbled - usually by Square.
It makes this Saturday's clash not just vital to end the drought but to prove to the BFNL that last Saturday wasn't just another flash in the pan.
"From a pressure standpoint, we've got nothing to lose and everything to gain," Ellings said.
"But there is clearly a sense of occasion as 23 years is a long time.
"However, for us, it's all about playing our best footy, and if it's good enough, we'll come away with the reward."
After impressive performances against the Bloods, Symons brothers Dion and Kyle will miss the game alongside youngster Xavier Dingfelder-Hope.
Some of those losses will be offset though, with Carlton VFL listed player Jack Lefroy to play his first game for the club.
"The boys are thrilled to have Jack with us this week, especially considering the couple we've lost," Ellings said.
Lefroy will play a mixture of midfield and forward.
He has kicked four goals in his three VFL games this season.
ROUND 8, 2001:
After playing in the grand final the year before, Kangaroo Flat improved to 5-2 after beating Golden Square 13.17 (95) to 10.14 (74).
It is the last time they defeated the Bulldogs.
PRELIMINARY FINAL 2001:
While the 45-game streak began in round 17, 2001, the last time the teams played in a game with real ramifications was in the 2001 preliminary final.
Flat put up a strong resistance but eventually fell 8.11 (59) to 11.6 (72).
2002-2012:
More thrashings were to come, but the darkest years of the streak happened from the 2002 season to 2012.
From the 22 matches they played during this period, Square won by a combined margin of 1,814 points, at an average of 82.45 points per game.
ROUND 3, 2014:
Probably the biggest game they've played since the 2001 preliminary final.
Coming into the clash 2-0 and with Brendan Fevola in the Roos lineup for a one-off appearance, the standalone Friday night clash attracted a massive crowd at Dower Park.
Fevola kicked 4.2, and the Roos were up by 20 at three-quarter-time.
But the Bulldogs stormed back into it in the last term, and debutant Sam Harper kicked the winner with 50 seconds remaining as the Bulldogs triumphed 13.12 (90) to 13.6 (84).
ROUND 1, 2016 & 2017:
The Roos continued to compete in some early-season clashes throughout the middle of the last decade.
In round one 2016, they were left to rue missed opportunities, which resulted in a 10.16 (76) to 13.12 (90) defeat.
The following year, they again got within a kick, going down in a low-scoring thriller 6.8 (44) to 6.14 (50).
2023:
Their most recent meetings went in the usual fashion, however.
During Square's 16-game winning streak on the way to the 2023 flag, they beat the Roos by 143 points (round nine) and 107 points (round 18).
