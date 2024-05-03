Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Preview

Will the streak end? Flat aiming to end 23-year drought against Square

NS
By Nathan Spicer
May 3 2024 - 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kangaroo Flat's Ben Savy prepares to takes a chest mark. Picture by Adam Bourke
Kangaroo Flat's Ben Savy prepares to takes a chest mark. Picture by Adam Bourke

There is no more infamous head-to-head streak between two teams in the BFNL.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.