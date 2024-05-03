Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

'We're not leaving any stone unturned': BFNL's support for Magpies

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated May 3 2024 - 3:43pm, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough's reserves are forfeiting for the second week in a row this Saturday against Maryborough at Princes Park.
Maryborough's reserves are forfeiting for the second week in a row this Saturday against Maryborough at Princes Park.

CHAIR Carol McKinstry says the Bendigo Football Netball League "will leave no stone unturned" to assist Maryborough to return its reserves team to the field this year.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.