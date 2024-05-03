'We're not leaving any stone unturned': BFNL's support for Magpies

CHAIR Carol McKinstry says the Bendigo Football Netball League "will leave no stone unturned" to assist Maryborough to return its reserves team to the field this year.
For the second week in a row the Magpies on Saturday will forfeit their reserves against Sandhurst at Princes Park as they continue to battle a shortage of numbers due to an extensive injury list.
However, following a much-needed bye next week the Magpies are steadfast in returning their reserves to the field against South Bendigo on May 18 and playing the season out.
The BFNL met with Maryborough earlier this week to discuss the Magpies' playing stocks, with last Saturday's reserves forfeit against Gisborne at Gardiner Reserve followed by the senior side losing by 258 points in what was its 49th loss in a row.
The player shortage at the Magpies - an issue the club has regularly dealt with in recent years - this week led to the club putting out a social media call via its Facebook page for more numbers.
"We monitor in the pre-season how player numbers are at each club so we're not caught off guard and Maryborough's numbers looked okay," McKinstry said on Friday.
"They started well against Castlemaine (on Good Friday), but they've had quite a few injuries to key senior players.
"We had a meeting with them on Tuesday night to look at all options. We want them to remain part of our league and we want to see competitive matches.
"If at the end of the season they decide our league isn't for them we would understand that, but at the moment we are working hard with them to try to come up with some solutions to get as many football and netball games up as we can.
If at the end of the season they decide our league isn't for them we would understand that, but at the moment we are working hard with them to try to come up with some solutions to get as many football and netball games up as we can- Carol McKinstry
"We do want to support them and I hope all the other clubs do as well and we'll be contacting presidents of the other clubs to keep them abreast with what is happening.
"We're also very conscious of looking after player welfare. We don't want to see a situation for instance where under-16 kids are brought up to fill the under-18s and under-18s go up into the reserves or seniors and we have under-16s playing two matches. We don't want kids burning out.
"The likes of Castlemaine have been through this in terms of being on the edge of not fielding teams and I know Cameron (Tomlins, BFNL manager) has spoken with AFL Victoria about what sort of options could be there. We're not leaving any stone unturned.
"We're conscious we already have a bye in the fixture, so we're trying to work out creative ways we can get games. Whether it's 16 a side, other clubs lending players where possible.... nothing is not on the table, put it that way.
"We want to be able to work with the club to get the best situation we can. They are a really proud club and their committee is working hard and we want to do whatever we can to help."
Maryborough's reserves played the first two rounds of the season, losing to 88 points to Castlemaine on Good Friday and by 231 points to Kangaroo Flat in round two.
As well as the shortage of football numbers, the Magpies are also not fielding an A grade team in the netball this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.