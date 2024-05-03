Bendigo Airport 'clean, tidy, friendly and a great flight', says reader

As a frequent flyer to Sydney from Melbourne I thought I'd give the Bendigo-Sydney route a go.
I must say I was very impressed with service provided from start to finish. Previously I had to drive from Clunes to Melbourne (two hours) park the car minimum $12 per day and leave home 4.30am to catch an early flight.
With the Bendigo flight it was a one hour drive to the airport, friendly staff and very clean and tidy terminal.
My parking in this case this case for 13 days was $79.20. The flight was comfortable and on time departure/arrival.
When entering the baggage claim, the bags in Sydney were already on the carousel. On the return, the flight was on time and arrived on time.
My bags took about five minutes to collect and I was home by 2200.
I would like to thank the Bendigo council for this service and will now continue to use the facility provided.
Yesterday I went to see the film 'Civil War'. It was all blood and guts and not much else, but I suppose I should have expected that (I had hoped for some intellectual content or moral perspective but no ...).
What disturbed me most though, were the many trailers I had to sit through before the main. One after another featured people being blown apart, bleeding, begging, crawling around in their own blood before being finished off.
This was accompanied by loud music, laughter and witty put downs. 'Orgy of violence' hardly covers it. And all this served up as entertainment.
I found myself shrinking in embarrassment, just as I might watching hard core porn in a public place.
I can't believe that women find this entertaining. And if men are hard-wired to want to watch it, can it be good for them?
I, like many, was excited when it was announced that you could get 10 cents for each of your recyclable cans/bottles.
This was short lived. I planned to use my recycling to pay for Myki. I went to the Kennington site to see one car load full of two car loads of cans.
After waiting almost two hours, I went shopping, waited, went for a walk, waited, until it was finally my time. Closed, not accepting cans. Hmmm ....
Most Aussies love the great outdoors. And why shouldn't we? Our beautiful country offers so many fun and adventurous nature-based pursuits.
In Victoria, our Central Highlands region is a mecca for horse-riding, mountain-biking, hiking, trail running, 4WDing, skiing, camping, hunting and more.
Following the end of native forest logging, the Victorian Government wants to hear from all Australians about our favourite forest places and hobbies.
Some folk envision a Great Forest National Park that incorporates improved infrastructure for every outdoor activity. Others have different priorities.
We can all have our say on the future of the unique Victorian highlands via the Engage Victoria website.
Significant cuts will be made to Victoria's health system in the upcoming State Budget, with regional healthcare providers being particularly vulnerable due to the Labor Government's irresponsible spending.
For too long, this government has exploited our regional health services as a cash cow to bolster its financial mismanagement of Melbourne projects.
We're already seeing hospitals merging, queues of ambulances ramping in our hospital carparks, and our emergency departments are bursting at the seams.
With hospitals continuing to amalgamate across the region, it will only be a matter of time before we start seeing service and staffing cuts.
Recent footage from the emergency departments at Albury Base Hospital, Goulburn Valley Health, and Bendigo Hospital have highlighted the severity of issues our regional ambulances and hospitals are facing.
This is a real-world consequence of Labor's mismanagement of our health system.
Years of waste, mismanagement, and underinvestment in our health services under Labor have meant too many Victorians suffer tragic health outcomes.
Our hospitals need help now more than ever, yet instead we are seeing them put at risk of closure, cuts, and resources being removed.
Labor must keep their hands off our hospitals.
During the months leading up to the last Federal Government election, the Labor Party placed great emphasis on how necessary it will be for them, if elected, to attempt to counter human induced climate change.
Many election promises were made in relation to this objective which became a prime election discussion point.
It is, in my opinion, certainly fair to mention that promises made by the Labor Party, leading up to the election, in relation to countering human induced climate change, would have had a substantial influence on the election result.
I find it impossible to understand why the Federal Labor Government is now strongly supporting the opening of new coal and gas mines which are main causes of human induced climate change.
Click here for more letters.
Have your say. Send Letters to the editor to addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or via this link.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.