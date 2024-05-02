What's On: discover something unique

Just because the leaves are turning orange doesn't mean our city is an less busy. Here's your guide on what to get up to in Bendigo this weekend.
First up, a "collectables fair the likes of which has never been seen before" is being held at Bendigo Showgrounds.
Expect over 120 stalls with everything from traditional collectables such as trios, textiles, tobacco tins, chinaware, militaria, motoring memorabilia to cosplay paraphernalia and much more.
Also, keep an eye out for the suits of armour and chain mail, medieval tunics, and costumes.
The fair will be on at the showgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
After that, Two Miners Cottages in California Gully and Long Gully which date back to the 1870's will be open this weekend as part of the Australian Heritage Festival.
Step inside the social history of how miners and their families lived in the 19th century.
Check out www.nationaltrust.org.au.ahf/vic/ to book your visit.
Or maybe you are up for a Sunday road trip?
The stage is set for the 2024 Colbinabbin Silo Art Picnic and Wine Festival to be a fun-filled day featuring Wilbur Wilde & The Troublemakers.
Enjoy a picnic under the Colbinabbin Silos with delicious local produce and wine from local winery stalls, live music and activities for the kids.
Book your ticket here.
So there you go - fill your diary with some fun this weekend.
