City's P-platers were supposed to be safer after this program. They weren't

A safety driving program rolled out in Bendigo did not make P-platers drive more safely.
The P Drivers Project could actually have increased the risk of them crashing or copping fines, researchers say.
The trial program ran for three to six weeks in four major Victorian population centres, including Bendigo. Tens of thousands of new drivers took part from 2011 onwards.
Then-roads minister Terry Mulder praised the program and urged young Bendigo drivers to sign up.
"It might just save your life," he said in 2012.
The Transport Accident Commission published a media release titled "P Drivers Project giving Victorian parents peace of mind" in 2014.
The trial ended seven months later.
Monash University researchers have now published what happened when they compared 2419 novice drivers in the program with 2810 who were not.
The good news was that graduates of the P Drivers program knew more about crash risks and intended to drive more safely, the researchers said.
"But this did not translate to safer driving behaviours, fewer infringements or crashes," they said.
The researchers could not rule out possibilities like P Driver participants being more aware of the rules they had violated and said that could have coloured some of what was reported.
Yet the same drivers were more likely to report reckless behaviour, perhaps suggesting they were over-confident.
It was possible the novice drivers simply lacked the vehicle handling skills or long-practiced behaviours for the P Drivers program to make any meaningful change, the researchers found.
"This may suggest that a program focusing on behaviour change may be more relevant ant a later point in licensing, after drivers have acquired the necessary skills and experience to perform the change," they said.
Monash researchers did not portray the P Drivers program as a waste of time. They said their results underscored the value of rigorous data for people dealing with road safety.
The study suggested behaviour change programs had some merit for young drivers, just not immediately after they got their P plates.
"There would be great benefit in finding ways to encourage newly licensed drivers to retain their positive intentions and motivations for safe driving, which were apparent just after licensing," researchers said.
People could also consider more steps for learner drivers to take before they could hit the road unsupervised, the researchers said.
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson said the government continued working to provide young drivers with the necessary road safety skills.
A department spokesperson said since the government's Graduated Licensing System was introduced in 2007/08, 42.5 per cent fewer drivers aged 18-23 years were involved in fatal or serious injury crashes.
"Victoria's graduated licensing system is making young drivers safer by allowing them to develop the skills they need before driving solo, resulting in safer behaviours," the spokesperson said.
"We will continue to support targeted education and other evidence-based initiatives to make young drivers safer behind the wheel."
The state government has a number of driver education programs for secondary school students and plans to launch a new program later this year targeting learner drivers aged 16-19 and their supervising drivers.
The Monash University research appears in the June 2024 issue of academic journal Accident Analysis and Prevention.
