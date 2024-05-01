No fleas here: free vaccines and check-ups for Bendigo pets at RSPCA day

Banjo's owner Skye Grinter does not quite know what breed the almost two-year-old pooch is.
"We say beagle cross, but he probably has got a few different sorts of hounds in him," Ms Grinter said.
A rescue dog from Maldon, Banjo's ambiguity was one the things that caught Ms Grinter's eye.
"He is just the love of our life really ... and the further we can extend his life, the better," she said.
Part of that health regiment included taking Banjo to the RSPCA Victoria's Healthy Pet Day event in Bendigo on Wednesday, May 1.
The Healthy Pet Days provide pet owners with free vital health checks for their furry companions.
"With the cost of living at the moment, this is a huge help," Ms Grinter said.
RSPCA Victoria's team provided vaccines, pet check-ups, microchipping, flea and worm treatment, as well as behavioural advice, resources and pet food for local Bendigo pet owners who needed a bit of extra help.
"The feedback we are getting is that a lot of these pets would not have preventative vet care if it were not for these events," RSPCA Victoria community outreach manager, Lauren Roberts, said.
"Some [pets] probably would not have seen a vet otherwise."
Ms Roberts said the Bendigo event, open to concession cars holders, was booked out three days after it was announced.
"Demand is obviously here ... so we are hoping to do another Healthy Pet Day again soon," she said.
With his check up sorted, Ms Grinter was able to resume organising Banjo's second birthday on Sunday, May 5.
"I will get him some sort of special cake .... something dog friendly," she said.
RSPCA Victoria's Healthy Pet Day for Bendigo was held at Bendigo Animal Relief Centre in East Bendigo.
