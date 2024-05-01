After 50 years, Clogs changes hands

Hands up who has had a Clogs pizza? They are a Bendigo institution, with generations of family effort and love put into every bite.
The icon is about to get a new owner, but before that happens the van Haandels want to hear your stories. Tom O'Callaghan went along to find out more.
He also kept on his business hat to check out a new nightclub waiting in the wings in Bull St. The site's gone through a few looks and names. How many can you remember?
And if you've ever fancied owning an old Heinz factory, Chris McLennan has tracked down one not too far from us.
In sport, Castlemaine finally knows which AFL great will be lining up for them thanks to the Carlton Draft? Who? Luke West has all the details below.
And Kieran Illes writes that three netballers with ties to Bendigo or the BFNL competition will line up for the Vixens for a pilot Super Netball Reserves.
For a bit of light relief (and continuing our run of Farmer Wants A Wife stories) check out a ring-in this week - ACM's own Ellen Dunger. We've also got our eye on Farmer Tom from Tabilk.
Puzzles: I've got a few members of my family who just LOVE a puzzle. Have you tested your skills with our daily crossword, Sudoku or Ultimate Trivia? There are new ones each day - just the test your grey matter needs, after reading this email of course!
Have a great Thursday. Only two days to the weekend!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.