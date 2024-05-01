Amicus Community Services to contest charges over Eaglehawk client's death

Amicus Community Services will face a committal hearing later this year over the death of a client at Eaglehawk.
Lawyers involved in the prosecution and defence of Amicus were in Bendigo Magistrates' Court to discuss the documents and witnesses on Wednesday, May 1.
Barristers Simone Tatas and Sarah Keating appeared briefly with Ms Tatas representing prosecuting agency, WorkSafe, and Ms Keating defending Bendigo-based Amicus.
WorkSafe has charged the not-for-profit organisation - an NDIS and private health care service provider - with one charge under section 23(1) of the Occupational Health and Safety Act for failing to ensure that people other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.
A second charge under section 38(1) of the act relates to failing to notify WorkSafe immediately after becoming aware of the incident.
The prosecution relates to a client with a disability who was living independently in their own home in Eaglehawk and had engaged Amicus' services.
In May 2021 the person died after experiencing a seizure.
WorkSafe alleges the company failed to set monitoring requirements to ensure their client was regularly and directly observed between the hours of midnight and 6am.
The court heard that a string of witnesses, including medical professionals and WorkSafe investigators, would be called at a contested committal hearing.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh allocated four days for the matter to be heard from November 19.
