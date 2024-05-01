Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'Do better': why protesters are picketing Bendigo MP's office

Gabriel Rule
Jonathon Magrath
By Gabriel Rule, and Jonathon Magrath
Updated May 2 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'End the crisis': Suzanne Houlden and Malcolm Robins plan to protest at Lisa Chester's Bendigo office for 12 days. Picture by Gabriel Rule
'End the crisis': Suzanne Houlden and Malcolm Robins plan to protest at Lisa Chester's Bendigo office for 12 days. Picture by Gabriel Rule

Protesters taking part in a 12 day picket outside Lisa Chesters' office in Bendigo say the federal government has abandoned the climate action platform they were elected on.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.