Glare from sun blamed for peak hour roundabout crash in Flora Hill

Two cars were towed away after colliding on a roundabout near Bendigo South East College in Flora Hill around 8.30am on Wednesday, May 1.
Police believe the crash happened when one driver with the sun in their eyes failed to register a car in the roundabout at the intersection of Keck and Curtin streets.
A white Mazda SUV had been coming down Curtin Street towards Keck Street and has collided with a green Mazda sedan which was "on the roundabout", Leading Senior Constable Bill Edwards said.
One of the drivers, a 27-year-old woman, hit her head on the door pillar of her car but was checked and cleared by ambulance officers.
Firefighters were also on scene and did a washaway of coolant leaking from one of the vehicles.
LSC Edwards said drivers should take care in clear conditions in the early morning.
"The sun is going to be right in your eyes at that time of day," he said.
"Be very aware and make sure you drive carefully as you approach intersections and roundabouts."
