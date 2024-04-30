Women of Eaglehawk Y club's last hurrah after 66 years of community and cake

When Marlene Hinton joined the women's Y Service Club of Eaglehawk she was looking for a social club while her husband kept busy with the group's male counterpart.
55 years later, Ms Hinton still sat across around a table full of cake chatting with her fellow members.
"We have a great time here," she said.
Tuesday, April 30 would be the last day the women of the Eaglehawk club would officially gather - past and present members meeting to close the club after 66 years of service to the community.
The club was created in 1958 when women who were married to members of the Eaglehawk Y men's service club joined the YMCA's new international "Menettes movement".
The name, Men-ettes, meaning "little women", would not change until the early 2000s - a fact members reportedly still roll their eyes about.
Set up to help build community services for Bendigo, recipients of donations of the thousands of dollars raised by the Eaglehawk club included cancer programs and flood relief, all the way up to their last donation - $1000 for Epsom Primary School.
The club also hosted a yearly camp for members until COVID-19.
Joyce Trimble, who had been a member of the club for 23 years, said despite its disbandment the women of the group would not be strangers to each other.
"We are going to stay as a social group," Ms Trimble said.
"We will still meet once a month ... we are going to do something fun."
There were still women's Y Service clubs at Kangaroo Flat, Geelong and Ararat. The Bendigo Women's Y Service Club closed in March 2024.
