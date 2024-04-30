Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Photos

Women of Eaglehawk Y club's last hurrah after 66 years of community and cake

May 1 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Y Service Club of Eaglehawk (Women) members Merilyn Sheldon, Lyn Wills, Theresa Banfield, Wendy Sheldon, Dorothy Thomson and Marlene Hinton on their club's last day. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Y Service Club of Eaglehawk (Women) members Merilyn Sheldon, Lyn Wills, Theresa Banfield, Wendy Sheldon, Dorothy Thomson and Marlene Hinton on their club's last day. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

When Marlene Hinton joined the women's Y Service Club of Eaglehawk she was looking for a social club while her husband kept busy with the group's male counterpart.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.