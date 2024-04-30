Violence against women: shameful regional stats

The issue of violence against women continues to be front and centre after Sunday's rally in Bendigo. Ben Silvester, our state reporter, has done a deep dive into the rates of violence against women in regional places like Bendigo. The findings are disturbing.
Did you go to St Joseph's School Quarry Hill? It's been around for 118 years so it's likely that somebody you know will have walked through its halls. Jonathan Magrath paid a visit to check out its new $1.4 million arts centre.
Gabriel Rule found out about a new virtual tour at Bendigo Health that helps "take away some of the unknown for those having cancer treatment" and Tom O'Callaghan has the lowdown on the planned Sound Music Bar & Club, which used to be the Tonic Bar.
Have you signed up for our new FootyHQ newsletter yet? The first edition was last Friday and it brought you all the best footy news leading into the weekend to your inbox at 2pm. You'll find a link below to sign up. A not-to-be-missed read curated by our experts, including Adam Bourke, Luke West, Kieran Iles and Nathan Spicer.
Also, check out our Stats What I'm Talkin' About. The Addy has exclusive access to data from the Bendigo footy league that we use to give you an in-depth look into how your team is going. It will land on our website every Monday during the season.
